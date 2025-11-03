A Look Ahead: Qualys's Earnings Forecast

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Qualys to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37.

The market awaits Qualys's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.38, leading to a 0.21% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Qualys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 1.47 1.37 1.33 EPS Actual 1.68 1.67 1.60 1.56 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 -4.00 24.00

Market Performance of Qualys's Stock

Shares of Qualys were trading at $123.26 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Qualys

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Qualys.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Qualys, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $140.29, suggesting a potential 13.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Varonis Systems, OneStream and Tenable Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Varonis Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $62.5, suggesting a potential 49.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for OneStream, with an average 1-year price target of $26.4, suggesting a potential 78.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tenable Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $36.4, suggesting a potential 70.47% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Varonis Systems, OneStream and Tenable Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Qualys Neutral 10.32% $135.19M 9.40% Varonis Systems Outperform 9.12% $126.43M -6.33% OneStream Outperform 25.61% $101.20M -4.23% Tenable Holdings Buy 2.08% $192.86M 0.65%

Key Takeaway:

Qualys ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Qualys

Qualys is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-size businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

Key Indicators: Qualys's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Qualys's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualys's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.82%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualys's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

