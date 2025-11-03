Masimo Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Masimo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

The market awaits Masimo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 11.73% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Masimo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.21 1.42 0.84 EPS Actual 1.33 1.36 1.80 0.98 Price Change % -12.00 -7.00 12.00 11.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo were trading at $140.65 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Masimo

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Masimo.

Analysts have provided Masimo with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $204.0, suggesting a potential 45.04% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Globus Medical, Penumbra and iRhythm Technologies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Globus Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 53.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Penumbra, with an average 1-year price target of $309.5, suggesting a potential 120.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for iRhythm Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $205.24, suggesting a potential 45.92% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Globus Medical, Penumbra and iRhythm Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Masimo Buy 7.85% $233.30M 5.16% Globus Medical Neutral 18.37% $496.58M 4.84% Penumbra Buy 13.38% $224.01M 3.61% iRhythm Technologies Buy 30.74% $137.12M -4.62%

Key Takeaway:

Masimo ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. Masimo is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Masimo's Background

Masimo Corp is a technology company. The company's segment includes healthcare and non-healthcare. The healthcare business segment is a key revenue driver, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation and connectivity solutions, remote monitoring devices and consumer health products. Its non-healthcare segment includes consumer audio business develops, manufactures, markets sells and licenses premium and luxury audio sound products and related integration technologies.

Masimo: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Masimo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Masimo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Masimo's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

