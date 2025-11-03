Preview: Exelixis's Earnings

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Exelixis will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

The market awaits Exelixis's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.78% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.44 0.49 0.35 EPS Actual 0.75 0.62 0.55 0.47 Price Change % -17.00 21.00 0.00 13.00

Performance of Exelixis Shares

Shares of Exelixis were trading at $38.67 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Exelixis

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Exelixis.

With 8 analyst ratings, Exelixis has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $43.75, indicating a potential 13.14% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Moderna and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $85.73, suggesting a potential 121.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moderna, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 27.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $78.91, suggesting a potential 104.06% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Moderna and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exelixis Neutral -10.82% $548.79M 8.88% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Outperform 4.08% $636.05M -0.51% Moderna Neutral -38.01% $18M -8.48% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Buy 17.12% $154.38M -20.58%

Key Takeaway:

Exelixis ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Exelixis Better

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Financial Milestones: Exelixis's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

