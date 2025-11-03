November 3, 2025 10:03 AM 1 min read

A Look at Equitable Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings Report

Equitable Hldgs (NYSE:EQH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Equitable Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

The announcement from Equitable Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equitable Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.29 1.47 1.62 1.53
EPS Actual 1.41 1.30 1.57 1.53
Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 -2.00 -1.00

Performance of Equitable Hldgs Shares

Shares of Equitable Hldgs were trading at $49.4 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Equitable Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

