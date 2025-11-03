An Overview of Assurant's Earnings

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Assurant to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.26.

The market awaits Assurant's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 11.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Assurant's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.44 2.78 4.13 2.52 EPS Actual 5.10 3.39 4.79 3.00 Price Change % 11.00 0.00 -3.00 7.00

Assurant Share Price Analysis

Shares of Assurant were trading at $211.72 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

