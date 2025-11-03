Jack Henry & Associates's Earnings: A Preview

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Jack Henry & Associates will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63.

The market awaits Jack Henry & Associates's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.27, leading to a 1.97% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Jack Henry & Associates's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.48 1.33 1.32 1.61 EPS Actual 1.75 1.52 1.34 1.63 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 -1.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates were trading at $148.94 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

