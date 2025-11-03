Jack Henry & Associates's Earnings: A Preview

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Jack Henry & Associates will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63.
The market awaits Jack Henry & Associates's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings Track Record
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.27, leading to a 1.97% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Jack Henry & Associates's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|1.48
|1.33
|1.32
|1.61
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|1.52
|1.34
|1.63
|Price Change %
|2.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|-3.00
Stock Performance
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates were trading at $148.94 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
