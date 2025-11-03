Earnings Preview: Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pinterest to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Anticipation surrounds Pinterest's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 10.31% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pinterest's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.26 0.65 0.34 EPS Actual 0.33 0.23 0.56 0.40 Price Change % -10.00 5.00 19.00 -14.00

Performance of Pinterest Shares

Shares of Pinterest were trading at $33.1 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Pinterest

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pinterest.

The consensus rating for Pinterest is Buy, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $45.12, there's a potential 36.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Snap, Reddit and ZoomInfo Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Snap, with an average 1-year price target of $8.91, suggesting a potential 73.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Reddit, with an average 1-year price target of $258.67, suggesting a potential 681.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for ZoomInfo Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $9.8, suggesting a potential 70.39% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Snap, Reddit and ZoomInfo Technologies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pinterest Buy 16.93% $795.22M 0.82% Snap Neutral 8.75% $691.60M -11.99% Reddit Buy 67.91% $532.40M 6.51% ZoomInfo Technologies Underperform 5.21% $257.20M 1.50%

Key Takeaway:

Pinterest ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. Pinterest is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Pinterest's Background

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Breaking Down Pinterest's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Pinterest's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Pinterest adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

