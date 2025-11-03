Insights Ahead: Martin Marietta Materials's Quarterly Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Martin Marietta Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.68.

The announcement from Martin Marietta Materials is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Martin Marietta Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.28 1.85 4.56 6.31 EPS Actual 5.43 1.90 4.79 5.91 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 3.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials were trading at $613.1 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Martin Marietta Materials

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Martin Marietta Materials.

With 8 analyst ratings, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $640.62, indicating a potential 4.49% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vulcan Materials, Amrize and James Hardie Industries, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Vulcan Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $317.33, suggesting a potential 48.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amrize, with an average 1-year price target of $57.57, suggesting a potential 90.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for James Hardie Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $27.4, suggesting a potential 95.53% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Vulcan Materials, Amrize and James Hardie Industries, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Martin Marietta Materials Neutral 2.66% $544M 3.56% Vulcan Materials Outperform 14.35% $697.20M 4.37% Amrize Outperform 6.65% $1.09B 4.30% James Hardie Industries Buy -9.28% $336.90M 2.83%

Key Takeaway:

Martin Marietta Materials ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for consensus rating and return on equity. The company ranks at the bottom for revenue growth.

All You Need to Know About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2024, Martin Marietta sold 191 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, North Carolina, Colorado, California, and Georgia, accounting for most of its sales. The company also uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Key Indicators: Martin Marietta Materials's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Martin Marietta Materials showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.66% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Martin Marietta Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Martin Marietta Materials faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Martin Marietta Materials visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.