A Peek at Kratos Defense & Security's Future Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kratos Defense & Security will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in Kratos Defense & Security are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kratos Defense & Security's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.08 EPS Actual 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.11 Price Change % 8.00 -5.00 5.00 9.00

Tracking Kratos Defense & Security's Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security were trading at $90.6 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 291.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Kratos Defense & Security

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kratos Defense & Security.

The consensus rating for Kratos Defense & Security is Buy, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $92.64 implies a potential 2.25% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Woodward, Carpenter Technology and Textron, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Woodward, with an average 1-year price target of $290.5, suggesting a potential 220.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Carpenter Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $373.25, suggesting a potential 311.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Textron, with an average 1-year price target of $89.0, suggesting a potential 1.77% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Woodward, Carpenter Technology and Textron are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kratos Defense & Security Buy 17.13% $73.80M 0.17% Woodward Outperform 7.99% $249.16M 4.51% Carpenter Technology Buy 2.24% $216.40M 6.45% Textron Neutral 5.11% $654M 3.14%

Key Takeaway:

Kratos Defense & Security ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Kratos Defense & Security: A Closer Look

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. The company has two segments; The Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) segment is comprised of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including its microwave electronic products, space, training, and cybersecurity, C5ISR/modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services operating segments and The Unmanned Systems segment consists of unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control, and communications system businesses. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Kratos Government Solutions segment.

Kratos Defense & Security: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kratos Defense & Security's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.13% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kratos Defense & Security's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kratos Defense & Security's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Kratos Defense & Security adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.