Uncovering Potential: Yum Brands's Earnings Preview

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Yum Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48.

Yum Brands bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.32% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Yum Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.46 1.29 1.60 1.41 EPS Actual 1.44 1.30 1.61 1.37 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 0.00 0.00

Yum Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Yum Brands were trading at $138.21 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Yum Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.