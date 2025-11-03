Insights into MPLX's Upcoming Earnings

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MPLX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08.

The market awaits MPLX's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.88% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MPLX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.15 1.03 1.04 EPS Actual 1.03 1.10 1.07 1.01 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 2.00 2.00

MPLX Share Price Analysis

Shares of MPLX were trading at $50.76 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on MPLX

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MPLX.

Analysts have given MPLX a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $59.67, indicating a potential 17.55% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energy Transfer, Cheniere Energy and Kinder Morgan, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential 56.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cheniere Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $275.75, suggesting a potential 443.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kinder Morgan, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 39.72% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Energy Transfer, Cheniere Energy and Kinder Morgan, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MPLX Buy 3.87% $1.22B 7.58% Energy Transfer Outperform -7.17% $3.91B 3.11% Cheniere Energy Outperform 18.02% $1.91B 15.59% Kinder Morgan Neutral 12.08% $2.14B 2.03%

Key Takeaway:

MPLX ranks highest in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It is in the middle for revenue growth.

About MPLX

MPLX is a partnership that owns pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian and Permian regions. The asset base is made up of crude oil and refined products assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering and processing assets that were purchased or built.

Understanding the Numbers: MPLX's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MPLX showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.87% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: MPLX's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MPLX's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MPLX's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

