Axon Enterprise's Earnings Outlook

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Axon Enterprise to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

Investors in Axon Enterprise are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.21, leading to a 16.41% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Axon Enterprise's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 1.24 1.40 1.20 EPS Actual 2.12 1.41 2.08 1.45 Price Change % 16.00 14.00 15.00 29.00

Tracking Axon Enterprise's Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise were trading at $732.23 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Axon Enterprise

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $872.56, the consensus suggests a potential 19.16% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and L3Harris Technologies, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for L3Harris Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $342.0, suggesting a potential 53.29% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and L3Harris Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Axon Enterprise Buy 32.85% $403.74M 1.37% L3Harris Technologies Neutral 6.93% $1.49B 2.38%

Key Takeaway:

Axon Enterprise ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also has a lower Gross Profit margin. However, its Return on Equity is lower than the average of its peers. Overall, Axon Enterprise is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Axon Enterprise

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Axon Enterprise's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.85% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Axon Enterprise's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axon Enterprise's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Axon Enterprise's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

To track all earnings releases for Axon Enterprise visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.