Thomson Reuters's Earnings Outlook

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Thomson Reuters will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

Thomson Reuters bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.88% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Thomson Reuters's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.87 0.97 0.77 EPS Actual 0.87 1.12 1.01 0.80 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 0.00 -3.00

Tracking Thomson Reuters's Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters were trading at $153.06 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Thomson Reuters

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Thomson Reuters.

The consensus rating for Thomson Reuters is Neutral, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $205.0 implies a potential 33.93% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verisk Analytics, Equifax and Leidos Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Verisk Analytics, with an average 1-year price target of $270.91, suggesting a potential 77.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Equifax, with an average 1-year price target of $273.88, suggesting a potential 78.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Leidos Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $206.8, suggesting a potential 35.11% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Verisk Analytics, Equifax and Leidos Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Thomson Reuters Neutral 2.59% $1.35B 2.50% Verisk Analytics Outperform 5.93% $538.80M 65.51% Equifax Buy 7.15% $881.70M 3.19% Leidos Holdings Buy 2.93% $782M 8.77%

Key Takeaway:

Thomson Reuters ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit compared to others. The return on equity of Thomson Reuters is the second lowest. Overall, Thomson Reuters is positioned lower compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Delving into Thomson Reuters's Background

Thomson Reuters is a leading global provider of business information services, delivering trusted data, technology, and expertise to professionals across legal, tax, accounting, risk, compliance, and the news and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines deep domain knowledge with data and software solutions to help clients make informed decisions, manage complexity, and drive efficiency. Thomson Reuters serves legal and accounting/tax professionals, corporations, and governments worldwide, but around 75% of revenue is generated in the US. The company is known for flagship products such as Westlaw, UltraTax CS, and Reuters News.

Breaking Down Thomson Reuters's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Thomson Reuters's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Thomson Reuters's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thomson Reuters's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thomson Reuters's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Thomson Reuters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Thomson Reuters visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.