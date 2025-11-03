Insights Ahead: Shopify's Quarterly Earnings

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Shopify to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Investors in Shopify are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.47% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Shopify's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.26 0.43 0.27 EPS Actual 0.35 0.25 0.44 0.35 Price Change % -2.00 -2.00 -3.00 6.00

Shopify Share Price Analysis

Shares of Shopify were trading at $173.86 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Shopify

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Shopify.

Analysts have provided Shopify with 22 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $168.27, suggesting a potential 3.22% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Snowflake, Cloudflare and CoreWeave, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Snowflake, with an average 1-year price target of $266.21, suggesting a potential 53.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cloudflare, with an average 1-year price target of $261.2, suggesting a potential 50.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CoreWeave, with an average 1-year price target of $144.38, suggesting a potential 16.96% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Snowflake, Cloudflare and CoreWeave, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Shopify Outperform 31.05% $1.30B 7.82% Snowflake Outperform 31.78% $773.15M -12.47% Cloudflare Neutral 30.68% $415.71M -0.10% CoreWeave Neutral 206.75% $900.12M -8.43%

Key Takeaway:

Shopify ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Shopify's performance is strong compared to its peers in terms of revenue and profit, but lags behind in generating returns for its equity holders.

All You Need to Know About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Breaking Down Shopify's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Shopify's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shopify's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Shopify's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Shopify visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.