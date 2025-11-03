Exploring Coupang's Earnings Expectations

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Coupang to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The market awaits Coupang's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.05% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Coupang's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.05 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 0.06 0.04 0.06 Price Change % -6.00 11.00 3.00 -11.00

Performance of Coupang Shares

Shares of Coupang were trading at $31.97 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Coupang

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Coupang.

The consensus rating for Coupang is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $37.5, there's a potential 17.3% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and eBay, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for eBay, with an average 1-year price target of $97.05, suggesting a potential 203.57% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and eBay, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coupang Buy 16.40% $2.56B 0.71% eBay Neutral 9.47% $2.00B 13.35%

Key Takeaway:

Coupang is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth, with a higher percentage. However, it lags behind in terms of gross profit and return on equity.

Discovering Coupang: A Closer Look

Coupang is South Korea's largest e-commerce platform that sells both owned and third-party inventory. Headquartered in the US, Coupang operates e-commerce businesses mainly in South Korea and Taiwan. The company has built an integrated logistics network that covers the entirety of South Korea, with extensive fulfillment centers that ensure timely delivery, even for orders placed seconds before midnight. Outside of its bread-and-butter e-commerce business, Coupang has expanded into provision of its Rocket delivery services to third-party merchants (fulfillment and logistics by Coupang), online grocery delivery Rocket Fresh, online meal delivery (Eats), e-commerce in Taiwan, luxury e-commerce (Farfetch), and travel.

Key Indicators: Coupang's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coupang's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.4% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coupang's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coupang's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coupang's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Coupang's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.98, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

