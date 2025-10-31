A Look at BRC's Upcoming Earnings Report

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BRC to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds BRC's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 15.76% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BRC's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 -0.05 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.03 -0.01 Price Change % -16.00 -26.00 -16.00 4.00

Market Performance of BRC's Stock

Shares of BRC were trading at $1.26 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on BRC

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BRC.

Analysts have provided BRC with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $3.0, suggesting a potential 138.1% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hain Celestial Group, Barfresh Food Group and Farmer Bros, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hain Celestial Group, with an average 1-year price target of $1.67, suggesting a potential 32.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Barfresh Food Group, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 376.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Farmer Bros, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 98.41% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Hain Celestial Group, Barfresh Food Group and Farmer Bros, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BRC Outperform 6.54% $32.17M -50.10% Hain Celestial Group Neutral -13.24% $74.35M -46.53% Barfresh Food Group Buy 11.00% $506K -36.39% Farmer Bros Neutral 0.88% $38.25M -11.75%

Key Takeaway:

BRC ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, BRC's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but it lags behind in generating returns for its equity holders.

About BRC

BRC Inc is a veteran-controlled company that serves premium coffee, content, and merchandise to active military, veterans, and first responders. It is committed to producing great coffee that consumers love, and high-quality merchandise that enables its community to showcase its brand. Its omnichannel distribution has three components: Direct to Consumer channel includes its e-commerce business, through which consumers order products online and products are shipped to them, Its wholesale channel includes products sold to an intermediary such as convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores, who in turn sell those products to consumers, and Outpost channel includes revenue from its Company-operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations.

BRC: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BRC showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.54% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BRC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRC's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -50.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BRC's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BRC's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for BRC visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.