A Glimpse of Castle Biosciences's Earnings Potential

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Castle Biosciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

The announcement from Castle Biosciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.65, leading to a 32.83% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Castle Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.07 0.04 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.15 -0.20 0.32 0.08 Price Change % 33.00 -11.00 -14.00 -7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences were trading at $24.21 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Castle Biosciences

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $37.0, the consensus suggests a potential 52.83% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fulgent Genetics, AMN Healthcare Services and InnovAge Holding, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fulgent Genetics, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 5.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AMN Healthcare Services, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 11.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for InnovAge Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 79.35% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Fulgent Genetics, AMN Healthcare Services and InnovAge Holding, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Castle Biosciences Buy -0.94% $68.56M 1.01% Fulgent Genetics Buy 15.17% $34.44M -1.69% AMN Healthcare Services Outperform -11.14% $196.40M -17.57% InnovAge Holding Underperform 11.04% $41.29M -0.33%

Key Takeaway:

Castle Biosciences ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Castle Biosciences: A Closer Look

Castle Biosciences Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The group provides test solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus (BE), and uveal melanoma. The product portfolio of the company includes DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test; DecisionDx-SCC, a risk stratification test for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a diagnostic GEP test for use in patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a test to predict future development of progression of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer. It also provides DecisionDx-UM, a risk stratification GEP test. The company also offers its products to the skin cancer and gastroenterology markets.

Castle Biosciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Castle Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Castle Biosciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Castle Biosciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Castle Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Castle Biosciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.