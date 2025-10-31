An Overview of Transcat's Earnings

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Transcat will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Transcat bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.19, leading to a 2.68% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Transcat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.62 0.50 0.46 EPS Actual 0.59 0.64 0.45 0.52 Price Change % 3.00 16.00 -13.00 -17.00

Tracking Transcat's Stock Performance

Shares of Transcat were trading at $73.88 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Transcat

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Transcat.

Transcat has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $116.0, the consensus suggests a potential 57.01% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BlueLinx Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BlueLinx Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $75.0, suggesting a potential 1.52% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and BlueLinx Hldgs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Transcat Buy 14.57% $25.82M 1.13% BlueLinx Hldgs Neutral 1.53% $119.69M 0.69%

Key Takeaway:

Transcat ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also outperforms in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Transcat

Transcat Inc is involved in providing calibration and laboratory instrument services and the distribution of test, measurement, and control instrumentation. The product and services portfolio of the company consists of calibration instruments, dimensional measuring tools, Electrical test instruments, pressure measurement, and others. The firm has Service and Distribution operating segments. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the Service segment. The firm promotes and sells its products under brand names such as Extech, FLIR, Fluke, Keysight, Megger, and others.

Financial Insights: Transcat

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Transcat displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Transcat's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Transcat's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Transcat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Transcat visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.