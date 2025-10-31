A Preview Of Atlas Energy Solutions's Earnings

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Atlas Energy Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Atlas Energy Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.37% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atlas Energy Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.18 0.17 0.24 EPS Actual -0.04 0.01 0.13 0.04 Price Change % 1.00 -11.00 -6.00 2.00

Atlas Energy Solutions Share Price Analysis

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions were trading at $12.07 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Atlas Energy Solutions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Atlas Energy Solutions.

Analysts have provided Atlas Energy Solutions with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $12.5, suggesting a potential 3.56% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Expro Gr Hldgs, National Energy Services and RPC, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Expro Gr Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential 10.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for National Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential 30.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for RPC, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 66.86% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Expro Gr Hldgs, National Energy Services and RPC, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atlas Energy Solutions Neutral 0.40% $52.14M -0.43% Expro Gr Hldgs Neutral -2.71% $54.02M 0.92% National Energy Services Outperform 0.74% $43.88M 1.64% RPC Underperform 15.56% $60.72M 0.93%

Key Takeaway:

Atlas Energy Solutions is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the bottom. For Return on Equity, it is positioned in the middle among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Understanding the Numbers: Atlas Energy Solutions's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Atlas Energy Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Atlas Energy Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.