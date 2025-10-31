A Peek at Alexander's's Future Earnings

Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alexander's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50.

The market awaits Alexander's's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.20, leading to a 6.14% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alexander's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.08 3.57 3.71 2.57 EPS Actual 2.88 4.06 4.06 2.84 Price Change % 6.00 -2.00 3.00 4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Alexander's were trading at $218.54 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

