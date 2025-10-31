A Peek at Sarepta Therapeutics's Future Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.46.

The market awaits Sarepta Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $1.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.46% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sarepta Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 -0.65 1.9 0.37 EPS Actual 2.02 -3.42 1.9 0.62 Price Change % 10.00 -21.00 -4.0 -6.00

Market Performance of Sarepta Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics were trading at $23.25 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 80.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Sarepta Therapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sarepta Therapeutics.

Analysts have provided Sarepta Therapeutics with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $22.2, suggesting a potential 4.52% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Agios Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $56.0, suggesting a potential 140.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 65.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $35.86, suggesting a potential 54.24% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Apellis Pharmaceuticals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sarepta Therapeutics Neutral 68.38% $458.53M 15.75% Agios Pharmaceuticals Buy 44.57% $10.75M -7.90% Recursion Pharmaceuticals Buy 32.62% $-1.06M -18.55% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Outperform -10.61% $164.87M -26.30%

Key Takeaway:

Sarepta Therapeutics ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know Sarepta Therapeutics Better

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Financial Insights: Sarepta Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 68.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.0.

To track all earnings releases for Sarepta Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.