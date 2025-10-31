IAC's Earnings Outlook

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect IAC to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23.

The announcement from IAC is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $2.88, which was followed by a 13.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IAC's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.31 -1.49 0.24 -0.22 EPS Actual 2.57 -2.80 -2.39 -2.93 Price Change % -13.00 -4.00 6.00 -13.00

Performance of IAC Shares

Shares of IAC were trading at $31.82 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on IAC

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding IAC.

Analysts have given IAC a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $49.5, indicating a potential 55.56% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Grindr and Webtoon Entertainment, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Grindr, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 32.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Webtoon Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $19.2, suggesting a potential 39.66% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Grindr and Webtoon Entertainment are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity IAC Buy -7.48% $384.96M 4.39% Grindr Outperform 26.57% $76.81M 6.56% Webtoon Entertainment Buy 8.51% $87.28M -0.29%

Key Takeaway:

IAC is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, indicating a decline compared to its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, IAC is at the top, showcasing strong performance. However, for Return on Equity, it falls in the middle range.

About IAC

IAC Inc is comprised of businesses including Angi Inc, Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its Digital and Print businesses. Angi segment offers repairing and remodeling homes to cleaning and landscaping services. Care.com segment is a online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets and homes and for caregivers to connect with families seeking care services. Search segment consists of a collection of websites providing general search services and information, and a Desktop business, which includes business-to-business partnership operations.

A Deep Dive into IAC's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: IAC's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.48%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: IAC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IAC's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IAC's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, IAC adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for IAC visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.