What to Expect from Viper Energy's Earnings

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Viper Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Viper Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viper Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.47 0.43 0.47 EPS Actual 0.41 0.54 0.42 0.49 Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 -5.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy were trading at $37.25 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Viper Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Viper Energy.

Viper Energy has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $52.67, the consensus suggests a potential 41.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Comstock Resources, Chord Energy and Matador Resources, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Comstock Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $16.62, suggesting a potential 55.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chord Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $137.47, suggesting a potential 269.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Matador Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $60.43, suggesting a potential 62.23% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Comstock Resources, Chord Energy and Matador Resources, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Viper Energy Outperform 37.50% $152M 1.21% Comstock Resources Neutral 90.52% $101.75M 5.72% Chord Energy Outperform -6.36% $171.79M -4.64% Matador Resources Outperform 6.39% $321.02M 3.24%

Key Takeaway:

Viper Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Viper Energy's Background

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Viper Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

