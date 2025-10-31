Earnings Outlook For Solaris Energy

Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Solaris Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

The market awaits Solaris Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.06% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Solaris Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.12 0.13 0.09 EPS Actual 0.34 0.20 0.12 0.08 Price Change % 15.00 3.00 23.00 3.00

Market Performance of Solaris Energy's Stock

Shares of Solaris Energy were trading at $53.11 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 284.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Solaris Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Solaris Energy.

With 2 analyst ratings, Solaris Energy has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $53.0, indicating a potential 0.21% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tidewater, Oceaneering International and Cactus, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tidewater, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 26.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oceaneering International, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 54.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cactus, with an average 1-year price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential 9.15% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Tidewater, Oceaneering International and Cactus, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Solaris Energy Buy 102.11% $51.70M 3.00% Tidewater Neutral 0.65% $106.66M 6.47% Oceaneering International Neutral 9.28% $152.73M 8.15% Cactus Outperform -5.79% $100.00M 3.57%

Key Takeaway:

Solaris Energy ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. The return on equity of Solaris Energy is the second lowest.

All You Need to Know About Solaris Energy

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc provides services in the oil and gas industry. Its solutions are Solaris software suite, Fluid management system, Automated control systems, Field services, Last mile management, Wet sand solutions, Power Solutions, and Integrated wellsite solution. Its segment include Solaris Power Solutions and Solaris Logistics Solutions. It derives maximum revenue from Solaris Logistics Solutions segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Solaris Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Solaris Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 102.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Solaris Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solaris Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solaris Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Solaris Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

