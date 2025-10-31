Examining the Future: Vertex's Earnings Outlook

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vertex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Investors in Vertex are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 1.44% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Vertex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.14 EPS Actual 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.16 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -7.00 3.00

Vertex Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vertex were trading at $22.6 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Vertex

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Vertex.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Vertex, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $36.57, suggesting a potential 61.81% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Agilysys, BlackLine and Q2 Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Agilysys, with an average 1-year price target of $132.5, suggesting a potential 486.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BlackLine, with an average 1-year price target of $63.4, suggesting a potential 180.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Q2 Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $96.67, suggesting a potential 327.74% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Agilysys, BlackLine and Q2 Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vertex Neutral 14.56% $121.20M -0.43% Agilysys Buy 16.14% $48.97M 4.04% BlackLine Neutral 7.18% $129.40M 1.99% Q2 Holdings Outperform 12.87% $104.56M 2.08%

Key Takeaway:

Vertex ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with 14.56%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit with $121.20M. For Return on Equity, Vertex is at the bottom with -0.43%.

All You Need to Know About Vertex

Vertex Inc is a provider of tax technology and services. Its software, content, and services help customers stay in compliance with indirect taxes that occur in taxing jurisdictions all over the world. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company offers solutions such as tax determination, Tax Data Management, document management, and compliance and reporting among others. The company derives revenue from software subscriptions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vertex

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vertex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.56% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vertex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

