Earnings Preview For Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Inspire Medical Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Anticipation surrounds Inspire Medical Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 32.35% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Inspire Medical Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 -0.23 0.71 0.08 EPS Actual 0.45 0.10 1.15 0.60 Price Change % -32.00 2.00 2.00 3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems were trading at $73.07 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Inspire Medical Systems

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Inspire Medical Systems.

With 15 analyst ratings, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $129.2, indicating a potential 76.82% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Artivion, Integer Holdings and LeMaitre Vascular, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Artivion, with an average 1-year price target of $44.42, suggesting a potential 39.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Integer Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $96.12, suggesting a potential 31.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LeMaitre Vascular, with an average 1-year price target of $95.0, suggesting a potential 30.01% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Artivion, Integer Holdings and LeMaitre Vascular, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Inspire Medical Systems Neutral 10.82% $182.41M -0.55% Artivion Buy 15.26% $73.11M 0.38% Integer Holdings Outperform 8.41% $126.16M 2.30% LeMaitre Vascular Outperform 15.01% $44.97M 3.88%

Key Takeaway:

Inspire Medical Systems ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Inspire Medical Systems Better

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Inspire Medical Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Inspire Medical Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Inspire Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Inspire Medical Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.