An Overview of ZoomInfo Technologies's Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ZoomInfo Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Investors in ZoomInfo Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 7.98% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ZoomInfo Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.22 0.23 0.22 EPS Actual 0.25 0.23 0.26 0.28 Price Change % -8.00 -3.00 23.00 -19.00

Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies were trading at $10.9 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on ZoomInfo Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ZoomInfo Technologies.

The consensus rating for ZoomInfo Technologies is Underperform, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $9.8, there's a potential 10.09% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and CarGurus, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CarGurus, with an average 1-year price target of $40.43, suggesting a potential 270.92% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and CarGurus, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ZoomInfo Technologies Underperform 5.21% $257.20M 1.50% CarGurus Neutral 7.01% $204.38M 5.34%

Key Takeaway:

ZoomInfo Technologies ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, ZoomInfo Technologies is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Delving into ZoomInfo Technologies's Background

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: ZoomInfo Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ZoomInfo Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ZoomInfo Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ZoomInfo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for ZoomInfo Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.