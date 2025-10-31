Insights into Xenon Pharmaceuticals's Upcoming Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.16.

Anticipation surrounds Xenon Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.51% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Xenon Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.00 -0.90 -0.84 -0.81 EPS Actual -1.07 -0.83 -0.84 -0.81 Price Change % 6.00 -17.00 -3.00 -3.00

Tracking Xenon Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals were trading at $42.67 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

