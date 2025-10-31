What's Next: Liquidia's Earnings Preview

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Liquidia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38.

Investors in Liquidia are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 4.56% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Liquidia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.42 -0.40 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.49 -0.45 -0.46 -0.39 Price Change % 5.00 -1.00 3.00 -2.00

Liquidia Share Price Analysis

Shares of Liquidia were trading at $23.2 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 130.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Liquidia

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Liquidia.

Analysts have given Liquidia a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $37.2, indicating a potential 60.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and ANI Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ANI Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $101.67, suggesting a potential 338.23% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and ANI Pharmaceuticals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liquidia Buy 141.51% $7.34M -128.13% ANI Pharmaceuticals Buy 53.12% $136.76M 1.90%

Key Takeaway:

Liquidia is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a significantly lower percentage compared to its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, Liquidia also lags behind with a negative figure. The Return on Equity for Liquidia is negative, indicating a lower performance compared to its peers. Overall, Liquidia ranks lower than its peers across all key metrics analyzed.

Unveiling the Story Behind Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Liquidia's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Liquidia displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 141.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -470.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -128.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -17.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

