What's Next: Paymentus Holdings's Earnings Preview

Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Paymentus Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Investors in Paymentus Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 12.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paymentus Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.13 0.12 0.09 EPS Actual 0.15 0.14 0.13 0.15 Price Change % 12.00 3.00 25.00 27.00

Tracking Paymentus Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Paymentus Holdings were trading at $28.51 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

