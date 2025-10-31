Earnings Preview For Bruker

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bruker will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Bruker bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bruker's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.44 0.74 0.59 EPS Actual 0.32 0.47 0.76 0.60 Price Change % -8.00 -1.00 -2.00 -4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker were trading at $36.4 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Bruker

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Bruker.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Bruker, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $45.17, suggesting a potential 24.09% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sotera Health, Avantor and Repligen, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sotera Health, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 47.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Avantor, with an average 1-year price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential 60.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Repligen, with an average 1-year price target of $161.88, suggesting a potential 344.73% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Sotera Health, Avantor and Repligen, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bruker Outperform -0.41% $357.90M 0.42% Sotera Health Outperform 6.42% $166.62M 1.72% Avantor Outperform -5.28% $526.50M -12.01% Repligen Outperform 3.53% $91.14M 1.19%

Key Takeaway:

Bruker ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, applied markets, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The company operates in segments, namely, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company generates maximum revenue from the BSI CALID segment. Geographically, it derives the maximum of its revenue from United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Bruker's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bruker's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bruker's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.35, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Bruker visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.