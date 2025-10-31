Insights Ahead: Apple Hospitality REIT's Quarterly Earnings

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Apple Hospitality REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The market awaits Apple Hospitality REIT's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apple Hospitality REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.32 0.31 0.45 EPS Actual 0.47 0.32 0.32 0.45 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 -2.00 0.00

Performance of Apple Hospitality REIT Shares

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT were trading at $11.32 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Apple Hospitality REIT

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $13.33, the consensus suggests a potential 16.93% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Park Hotels & Resorts, Sunstone Hotel Invts and Diamondrock Hospitality, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Park Hotels & Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential 3.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sunstone Hotel Invts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 12.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Diamondrock Hospitality, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 23.25% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Park Hotels & Resorts, Sunstone Hotel Invts and Diamondrock Hospitality, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Apple Hospitality REIT Outperform -1.46% $140.94M 1.99% Park Hotels & Resorts Neutral -2.04% $212M -0.14% Sunstone Hotel Invts Neutral 4.97% $130.55M 0.39% Diamondrock Hospitality Neutral -1.15% $172.48M 2.44%

Key Takeaway:

Apple Hospitality REIT ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in income-producing real estate, majorly in the lodging sector, in the United States. It chiefly invests in upscale service hotels. All of the company's hotels operate under the Marriott or Hilton brands. Apple Hospitality has wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiaries, which lease all of the company's hotels from wholly-owned qualified REIT subsidiaries. These hotels are managed under separate agreements with various hotel management companies that are unaffiliated with Apple Hospitality. The company derives its income from hotel revenue, its sole segment.

A Deep Dive into Apple Hospitality REIT's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Apple Hospitality REIT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.46%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple Hospitality REIT's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple Hospitality REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Apple Hospitality REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

To track all earnings releases for Apple Hospitality REIT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.