Earnings Preview For Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Coterra Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Investors in Coterra Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 1.63% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Coterra Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.79 0.43 0.34 EPS Actual 0.48 0.80 0.49 0.32 Price Change % 2.00 -9.00 -2.00 -5.00

Market Performance of Coterra Energy's Stock

Shares of Coterra Energy were trading at $23.4 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Coterra Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Coterra Energy.

Analysts have given Coterra Energy a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $33.2, indicating a potential 41.88% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Devon Energy, Venture Global and Expand Energy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Devon Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $43.15, suggesting a potential 84.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Venture Global, with an average 1-year price target of $14.8, suggesting a potential 36.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Expand Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $134.67, suggesting a potential 475.51% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Devon Energy, Venture Global and Expand Energy are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coterra Energy Outperform 54.60% $883M 3.55% Devon Energy Outperform 9.37% $1.11B 6.07% Venture Global Neutral 179.87% $1.42B 7.25% Expand Energy Outperform 359.29% $1.45B 3.03%

Key Takeaway:

Coterra Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are mainly concentrated in areas with hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable development programs, and include the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin located in the mid-continent region in Oklahoma. The company operates in one segment, oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, in the continental U.S.

Coterra Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 54.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Coterra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

