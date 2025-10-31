Earnings Preview For SBA Comms

SBA Comms (NASDAQ:SBAC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SBA Comms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51.

The announcement from SBA Comms is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.44 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.88% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SBA Comms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.53 2.23 2.07 2.27 EPS Actual 2.09 1.77 1.61 2.40 Price Change % -5.00 7.00 3.00 -3.00

Performance of SBA Comms Shares

Shares of SBA Comms were trading at $191.14 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for SBA Comms visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.