A Look at Clorox's Upcoming Earnings Report

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Clorox to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

The market awaits Clorox's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.64 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.96% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Clorox's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.23 1.56 1.41 1.39 EPS Actual 2.87 1.45 1.55 1.86 Price Change % -2.00 -2.00 -7.00 1.00

Tracking Clorox's Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox were trading at $112.46 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Clorox

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Clorox.

The consensus rating for Clorox is Neutral, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $126.5, there's a potential 12.48% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Church & Dwight Co, Reynolds Consumer Prods and Energizer Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Church & Dwight Co, with an average 1-year price target of $95.5, suggesting a potential 15.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Reynolds Consumer Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 75.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Energizer Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 74.21% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Church & Dwight Co, Reynolds Consumer Prods and Energizer Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Clorox Neutral 4.47% $924M 190.80% Church & Dwight Co Neutral -0.32% $647M 4.27% Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral 2.31% $233M 3.65% Energizer Hldgs Neutral 3.41% $399.70M 96.81%

Key Takeaway:

Clorox ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks second in return on equity.

Discovering Clorox: A Closer Look

Since its beginning more than 100 years ago, Clorox has expanded to operate in a variety of consumer products categories, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. More than 80% of Clorox's sales come from its home turf.

Clorox: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Clorox's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.47% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clorox's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 190.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, Clorox faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

