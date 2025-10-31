Earnings Preview: Ares Management

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ares Management to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

Anticipation surrounds Ares Management's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ares Management's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 0.94 1.30 0.94 EPS Actual 1.03 1.09 1.23 0.95 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 1.00 -3.00

Tracking Ares Management's Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management were trading at $147.29 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ares Management

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ares Management.

Analysts have provided Ares Management with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $192.56, suggesting a potential 30.74% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of T. Rowe Price Group, Franklin Resources and Invesco, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for T. Rowe Price Group, with an average 1-year price target of $110.92, suggesting a potential 24.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $23.62, suggesting a potential 83.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invesco, with an average 1-year price target of $25.45, suggesting a potential 82.72% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for T. Rowe Price Group, Franklin Resources and Invesco, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ares Management Outperform 71.19% $706.42M 3.79% T. Rowe Price Group Neutral -0.58% $828.30M 4.70% Franklin Resources Underperform -2.77% $1.64B 0.64% Invesco Neutral 8.24% $504.40M 2.42%

Key Takeaway:

Ares Management ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit and return on equity.

Delving into Ares Management's Background

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Assets, Secondaries Group, and Others. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue and manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, and special opportunities, Real Estate Group manages comprehensive equity and debt strategies across real estate & infrastructure investments. The Secondaries Group invests in secondary markets across a range of alternative asset class strategies, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, & credit.

A Deep Dive into Ares Management's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ares Management's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 71.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Management's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ares Management's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ares Management's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ares Management's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

