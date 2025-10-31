A Peek at Hologic's Future Earnings

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hologic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10.

Anticipation surrounds Hologic's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 2.83% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hologic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.05 1.02 1.02 1.01 EPS Actual 1.08 1.03 1.03 1.01 Price Change % 3.00 -5.00 -10.00 -6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic were trading at $73.93 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Hologic

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hologic.

With 8 analyst ratings, Hologic has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $80.38, indicating a potential 8.72% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Insulet and Baxter Intl, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $112.38, suggesting a potential 52.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Insulet, with an average 1-year price target of $355.29, suggesting a potential 380.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Baxter Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 60.77% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Insulet and Baxter Intl, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hologic Neutral 1.23% $576.60M 4.12% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Buy 6.97% $1.49B 1.23% Insulet Buy 32.88% $452.20M 1.61% Baxter Intl Neutral 4.31% $991M 1.26%

Key Takeaway:

Hologic ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth among its peers. In terms of gross profit, Hologic is at the top. For return on equity, Hologic is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Hologic

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in four segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hologic

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hologic displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

