Insights Ahead: Sterling Infrastructure's Quarterly Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sterling Infrastructure will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76.

Anticipation surrounds Sterling Infrastructure's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.49, leading to a 9.14% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sterling Infrastructure's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.20 1.45 1.33 1.71 EPS Actual 2.69 1.63 1.46 1.97 Price Change % 9.00 3.00 5.00 -1.00

Performance of Sterling Infrastructure Shares

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure were trading at $379.03 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 154.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sterling Infrastructure

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sterling Infrastructure.

The consensus rating for Sterling Infrastructure is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $351.5 implies a potential 7.26% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of APi Group, Dycom Industries and Valmont Industries, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for APi Group, with an average 1-year price target of $42.0, suggesting a potential 88.92% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dycom Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $304.11, suggesting a potential 19.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Valmont Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $455.0, suggesting a potential 20.04% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for APi Group, Dycom Industries and Valmont Industries are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sterling Infrastructure Buy 5.43% $143.14M 8.42% APi Group Outperform 15.03% $615M 2.24% Dycom Industries Buy 14.54% $307.49M 7.40% Valmont Industries Buy 2.53% $318.25M 6.34%

Key Takeaway:

Sterling Infrastructure ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth. The company is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Sterling Infrastructure's Background

Sterling Infrastructure Inc is a construction company that specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects. The company operates in three reportable segments namely, Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solution. Transportation Solutions include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, and others. Building Solution projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. E-Infrastructure Solutions include the services which are provided to large, blue-chip companies in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center, and warehousing, energy, mixed-use, and multi-family sectors. The majority of the revenue is generated from E-Infrastructure Solutions.

Sterling Infrastructure: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sterling Infrastructure's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sterling Infrastructure's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

