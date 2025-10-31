Exploring Hims & Hers Health's Earnings Expectations

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hims & Hers Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

The announcement from Hims & Hers Health is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 12.36% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hims & Hers Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.12 0.10 0.04 EPS Actual 0.17 0.20 0.11 0.32 Price Change % -12.00 18.00 -22.00 -1.00

Tracking Hims & Hers Health's Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health were trading at $44.06 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 120.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Hims & Hers Health

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hims & Hers Health.

Analysts have provided Hims & Hers Health with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $52.5, suggesting a potential 19.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chemed, BrightSpring Health and RadNet, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Chemed, with an average 1-year price target of $572.5, suggesting a potential 1199.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BrightSpring Health, with an average 1-year price target of $35.14, suggesting a potential 20.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RadNet, with an average 1-year price target of $78.33, suggesting a potential 77.78% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Chemed, BrightSpring Health and RadNet, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hims & Hers Health Buy 72.61% $416.20M 7.65% Chemed Buy 0.99% $184.69M 5.65% BrightSpring Health Buy 28.17% $392.01M 3.14% RadNet Buy 8.38% $69.14M 1.58%

Key Takeaway:

Hims & Hers Health ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers to offer treatment options for specialties like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. Its offerings include generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, and supplements. The platform, which has more than 2 million subscribers, is available in all 50 states and certain European markets like the UK. It includes provider networks, electronic medical records, cloud pharmacy fulfillment, and personalization capabilities. Hims does not take insurance and only accepts payments directly from customers.

Hims & Hers Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 72.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Hims & Hers Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.