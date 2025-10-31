Preview: Palantir Technologies's Earnings

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Palantir Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Palantir Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 7.85% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Palantir Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.13 0.11 0.09 EPS Actual 0.16 0.13 0.14 0.10 Price Change % 8.00 -12.00 24.00 23.00

Tracking Palantir Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies were trading at $194.55 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 385.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Palantir Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Palantir Technologies.

Palantir Technologies has received a total of 17 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $168.65, the consensus suggests a potential 13.31% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SAP, Salesforce and AppLovin, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SAP, with an average 1-year price target of $340.75, suggesting a potential 75.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Salesforce, with an average 1-year price target of $318.47, suggesting a potential 63.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AppLovin, with an average 1-year price target of $646.0, suggesting a potential 232.05% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for SAP, Salesforce and AppLovin are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Palantir Technologies Neutral 48.01% $810.76M 5.76% SAP Outperform 7.15% $6.67B 4.78% Salesforce Outperform 9.77% $7.99B 3.09% AppLovin Outperform 77.04% $1.10B 94.04%

Key Takeaway:

Palantir Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in terms of Gross Profit. Palantir Technologies is at the middle in terms of Return on Equity.

Discovering Palantir Technologies: A Closer Look

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Breaking Down Palantir Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 48.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 32.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Palantir Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

