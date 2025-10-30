Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

The market awaits Standard Motor Products's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.33 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.44 0.44 1.11 EPS Actual 1.29 0.81 0.47 1.28 Price Change % 5.00 2.00 0.00 -6.00

Performance of Standard Motor Products Shares

Shares of Standard Motor Products were trading at $39.0 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

