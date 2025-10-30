What to Expect from Marcus's Earnings

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Marcus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Marcus bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Marcus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.52 0.11 0.46 EPS Actual 0.23 -0.54 0.03 0.78 Price Change % -9.00 4.00 -1.00 9.00

Market Performance of Marcus's Stock

Shares of Marcus were trading at $13.29 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Marcus

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Marcus.

Analysts have given Marcus a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $24.0, indicating a potential 80.59% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and CuriosityStream, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CuriosityStream, with an average 1-year price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential 55.76% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and CuriosityStream, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marcus Outperform 17.05% $81.42M 1.64% CuriosityStream Buy 53.38% $10.15M 1.45%

Key Takeaway:

Marcus is positioned at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. In terms of Revenue Growth, Marcus is in the middle compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Marcus

Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are movie theatres and Hotels and Resorts. The movie theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and others, a family entertainment center in Wisconsin and a retail center in Missouri; Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Nebraska and manages full-service hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, California, and North Carolina. It generates maximum revenue from the Theatres segment.

Marcus: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Marcus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.05% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marcus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marcus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Marcus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Marcus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.