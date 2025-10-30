Emerald Holding Earnings Preview

Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Emerald Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The announcement from Emerald Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.41% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Emerald Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.07 0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 0.08 0.03 -0.05 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 12.00 -4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Emerald Holding were trading at $4.49 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Emerald Holding

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Emerald Holding.

The consensus rating for Emerald Holding is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $7.9 implies a potential 75.95% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ibotta, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ibotta, with an average 1-year price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential 571.27% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Ibotta, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Emerald Holding Buy 22.67% $64.90M -0.36% Ibotta Neutral -2.16% $68.10M 0.66%

Key Takeaway:

Emerald Holding is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a growth rate of 22.67% compared to -2.16%. In terms of Gross Profit, Emerald Holding is at the bottom with $64.90M compared to $68.10M. For Return on Equity, Emerald Holding is at the bottom with -0.36% compared to 0.66%.

Delving into Emerald Holding's Background

Emerald Holding Inc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer principally in the United States. The company is engaged in three complementary business lines; Connections division consists of a collection of B2B trade show franchises and other live events that provide exhibitors opportunities to engage with buyers and expand their brand's awareness in their industry; the Content division consists of B2B print publications and digital media products that complement existing trade show properties, and the Commerce division which offers software-as-a-service technology that enables year-round B2B buying and selling through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms for use by its customers. The Majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Connections segment.

Key Indicators: Emerald Holding's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Emerald Holding's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Emerald Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Emerald Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emerald Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Emerald Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.32.

To track all earnings releases for Emerald Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.