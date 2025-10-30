A Peek at Middlesex Water's Future Earnings

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Middlesex Water to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Anticipation surrounds Middlesex Water's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 1.53% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Middlesex Water's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.57 0.37 0.68 EPS Actual 0.60 0.53 0.49 0.80 Price Change % 2.00 -4.00 -2.00 7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water were trading at $58.01 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Middlesex Water visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.