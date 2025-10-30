A Preview Of Proto Labs's Earnings

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Proto Labs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The market awaits Proto Labs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 0.16% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Proto Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.29 0.32 0.32 EPS Actual 0.41 0.33 0.38 0.47 Price Change % 0.00 7.00 -6.00 39.00

Market Performance of Proto Labs's Stock

Shares of Proto Labs were trading at $52.67 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Proto Labs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Proto Labs.

Analysts have provided Proto Labs with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $51.0, suggesting a potential 3.17% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tennant, Richtech Robotics and Stratasys, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tennant, with an average 1-year price target of $102.0, suggesting a potential 93.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Richtech Robotics, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 88.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stratasys, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 75.32% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Tennant, Richtech Robotics and Stratasys are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Proto Labs Outperform 7.51% $59.77M 0.67% Tennant Buy -3.75% $134.10M 3.17% Richtech Robotics Buy -18.43% $876K -5.02% Stratasys Buy 0.03% $59.49M -1.98%

Key Takeaway:

Proto Labs is positioned in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of Gross Profit, Proto Labs is also at the top compared to its peers. However, for Return on Equity, Proto Labs is at the bottom among the group.

All You Need to Know About Proto Labs

Proto Labs Inc is an on-demand manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The company offers developers and engineers quick-turn production services to reduce the time to market. Proto Labs uses injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and 3-D printing to manufacture custom parts for its clients. The company services clients' needs for prototype solutions, parts for testing procedures, bridge production capabilities during disruptions in manufacturing processes, limited-quantity requests, and end-of-life production support. Geographically, a majority of the company's revenue is derived from the United States and the rest from Europe.

A Deep Dive into Proto Labs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Proto Labs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.51% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Proto Labs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Proto Labs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Proto Labs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

To track all earnings releases for Proto Labs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

