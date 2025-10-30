Insights into Madison Square Garden's Upcoming Earnings

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Madison Square Garden to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.11.

Anticipation surrounds Madison Square Garden's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.44 1.30 0.30 -0.86 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.59 0.05 -0.31 Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 -1.00 -1.00

Tracking Madison Square Garden's Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden were trading at $224.61 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.