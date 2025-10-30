Earnings Preview For Federal Realty Investment

Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

Investors in Federal Realty Investment are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.76, leading to a 0.88% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Federal Realty Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.69 1.73 1.72 EPS Actual 1.91 1.70 1.73 1.71 Price Change % -1.00 -2.00 -6.00 -3.00

Tracking Federal Realty Investment's Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment were trading at $95.47 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Federal Realty Investment

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Federal Realty Investment.

The consensus rating for Federal Realty Investment is Outperform, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $109.36, there's a potential 14.55% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brixmor Property Group, Agree Realty and NNN REIT, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brixmor Property Group, with an average 1-year price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential 68.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Agree Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $81.12, suggesting a potential 15.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NNN REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 53.91% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Brixmor Property Group, Agree Realty and NNN REIT, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Federal Realty Investment Outperform 5.23% $213.23M 5.03% Brixmor Property Group Outperform 6.29% $256.50M 3.18% Agree Realty Buy 18.72% $161.25M 0.90% NNN REIT Neutral 4.61% $217.96M 2.30%

Key Takeaway:

Federal Realty Investment ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Federal Realty Investment's Background

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 27.4 million square feet of retail space and 3,000 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Federal Realty Investment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 49.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.78%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

