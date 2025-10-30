Earnings Outlook For Portland Gen Electric

Portland Gen Electric (NYSE:POR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Portland Gen Electric will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

The announcement from Portland Gen Electric is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Portland Gen Electric's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.99 0.35 0.87 EPS Actual 0.66 0.91 0.36 0.90 Price Change % 4.00 -4.00 -1.00 -1.00

Portland Gen Electric Share Price Analysis

Shares of Portland Gen Electric were trading at $45.75 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Portland Gen Electric

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Portland Gen Electric.

The consensus rating for Portland Gen Electric is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $46.0 implies a potential 0.55% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TXNM Energy, MGE Energy and Idacorp, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TXNM Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential 33.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MGE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $79.0, suggesting a potential 72.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Idacorp, with an average 1-year price target of $140.6, suggesting a potential 207.32% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for TXNM Energy, MGE Energy and Idacorp are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Portland Gen Electric Neutral 6.46% $399M 1.61% TXNM Energy Neutral 2.93% $308.72M 0.76% MGE Energy Neutral 9.43% $68.51M 2.10% Idacorp Buy -0.04% $101.21M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

Portland Gen Electric is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of gross profit, it is also at the top, showcasing healthy financial performance. However, its return on equity is lower compared to some peers, suggesting potential for improvement in utilizing shareholder equity.

Delving into Portland Gen Electric's Background

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services in a service territory that includes about half of all Oregon residents and two-thirds of the state's business activity. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) 3.5 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation along with 100 megawatts of energy storage.

Portland Gen Electric's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Portland Gen Electric displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Portland Gen Electric's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Portland Gen Electric's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Portland Gen Electric's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, Portland Gen Electric faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

