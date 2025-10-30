Insights Ahead: Newell Brands's Quarterly Earnings

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Newell Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Newell Brands bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Newell Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.07 0.14 0.16 EPS Actual 0.24 -0.01 0.16 0.16 Price Change % -15.00 8.00 -26.00 22.00

Tracking Newell Brands's Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands were trading at $4.93 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Newell Brands

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Newell Brands.

Analysts have provided Newell Brands with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $6.7, suggesting a potential 35.9% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dream Finders Homes, Sonos and Tri Pointe Homes, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dream Finders Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 467.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sonos, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 244.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tri Pointe Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 589.66% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Dream Finders Homes, Sonos and Tri Pointe Homes are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Newell Brands Neutral -4.82% $685M 1.71% Dream Finders Homes Neutral 8.98% $192.58M 4.05% Sonos Buy -13.19% $149.72M -0.86% Tri Pointe Homes Neutral -25.33% $174.96M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

Newell Brands ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is in the middle for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is an American consumer goods company with a portfolio of brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. The group is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. Its segments are Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The group geographic areas are the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Newell Brands's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Newell Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Newell Brands's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newell Brands's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Newell Brands's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

