A Look at Lear's Upcoming Earnings Report

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lear to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76.

The market awaits Lear's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lear's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.27 2.70 2.58 2.63 EPS Actual 3.47 3.12 2.94 2.89 Price Change % -8.00 0.00 2.00 0.00

Tracking Lear's Stock Performance

Shares of Lear were trading at $104.08 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lear

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lear.

Lear has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $115.67, the consensus suggests a potential 11.14% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gentex and Dorman Products, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gentex, with an average 1-year price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential 71.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dorman Products, with an average 1-year price target of $180.5, suggesting a potential 73.42% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Gentex and Dorman Products, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lear Neutral -47.97% $439.10M 3.39% Gentex Neutral 14.82% $225.29M 3.86% Dorman Products Outperform 7.93% $241.43M 5.30%

Key Takeaway:

Lear ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage, while its peers show positive growth. In terms of Gross Profit, Lear is at the top with the highest amount. However, for Return on Equity, Lear is at the bottom compared to its peers. Overall, Lear's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Discovering Lear: A Closer Look

Lear Corp designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. The company has two reporting segments Seating and E-Systems. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), seat heating and cooling, foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution and connection systems and electronic systems include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, on-board battery chargers, high-voltage battery management systems. The company earns majority of its revenue from the seating segment.

Financial Insights: Lear

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Lear's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -47.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lear's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lear's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lear's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

To track all earnings releases for Lear visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.